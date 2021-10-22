First Photos of Distraught Alec Baldwin After Shocking Shooting on ‘Rust’ Set

Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican

These are the first images of a distraught Alec Baldwin following an accidental shooting on the set of his new movie “Rust” at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Sante Fe, New Mexico.

One photo shows the actor appearing shaken and holding a mask as he speaks on the phone. In another image, he’s doubled over on the side of the road.

Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that Baldwin, who stars in the film and is also a producer, fired the prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, and wounded writer-director Joel Souza, 48.

On Friday, Alec shared his “shock and sadness” on Twitter, writing, “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours."

He added, "I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Hutchins was rushed via helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital, but died from her injuries. Souza was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in an ambulance, where he underwent treatment.

The Sheriff’s Department says the “investigation remains open and active,” and that “no charges have been filed in regard to this incident.”

According to a Showbiz 411 source, Alec was in shock after the incident and asking why he was handed a “hot gun.”

Leading up to the incident, Hutchins had been active on social media, posting photos and videos from the set. Just two days before she died, she shared a horseback-riding video with the message, “One of the perks of shooting a western is you get to ride horses on your day off:)”

“Rust,” also starring Jensen Ackles and Frances Fisher, was a reunion for Baldwin and director Souza, who also wrote the script. We were with Alec in 2019 to talk with him about their movie “Crown Vic.” Watch the video below.

This shooting incident is bringing back painful memories of the 1993 accidental death of Brandon Lee.

Lee was also shot by a prop gun on the set of his movie “The Crow.” His sister, who runs a Twitter account under Brandon’s name, posted, “Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza and al involved in the incident on ‘Rust.’ No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period.”