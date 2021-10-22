‘Rust’ Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ Husband Speaks Out Following Her Death

Getty Images

As Hollywood mourns the loss of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, her husband Matthew Hutchins is speaking out.

Halyna died Thursday after an accidental shooting on the set of “Rust” in New Mexico.

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Alec Baldwin, who stars in the film and is also a producer, fired the prop gun that killed Hutchins, 42, and wounded writer-director Joel Souza, 48.

Now, Matthew tells DailyMail.com, “I have spoken with Alec Baldwin and he is being very supportive.”

He also opened up to Insider, saying, "I don't think there are words to communicate the situation. I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we're going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic."

The 38-year-old closed with, "I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate.”

Baldwin expressed his “shock and sadness” today over Halyna’s death.

He wrote on Twitter, “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

After the incident, Hutchins was rushed via helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital, but died from her injuries. Souza was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in an ambulance, where he underwent treatment.