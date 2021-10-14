Adele Releases ‘Easy on Me’ Music Video — Watch Now!

Adele’s highly anticipated single “Easy on Me” has just dropped!

On Thursday, Adele released the music video, which starts off black-and-white before it turns into full color.

In the song, Adele shows off her trademark vocals, singing, “There ain’t no gold in this river / that I’ve been washing my hands in forever. I know there is hope in these waters / but I can’t bring myself to swim when I am drowning in this silence, baby / Let me in.”

The video reunited Adele with Xavier Dolan, who also directed her music video for the smash hit “Hello” in 2015.

Dolan said, “I was honestly hoping for this to happen. For me, there’s nothing stronger than artists reconnecting after years apart. I’ve changed. Adele’s changed. And this is an opportunity to celebrate how we’ve both evolved, and how we’ve also both remained faithful to our dearest themes. It’s all the same, but different.”

“Easy on Me” was shot in the same Quebec house that was used for “Hello.”

In a recent interview with Vogue, Adele opened up about the song, saying, “It’s not like anyone’s having a go at me, but it’s like, I left the marriage. Be kind to me as well.”

She added, “It was the first song I wrote for the album and then I didn’t write anything else for six months after because I was like, ‘OK, well, I’ve said it all.’”

“Easy on Me” is the first single from her upcoming album “30,” which drops November 19.

Earlier this week, Adele shared about the new album, “I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly three years ago. Quite the opposite, actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe. I always have. And yet there I was knowingly — willingly even — throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!”