Is Adele Dating LeBron James’ Agent Rich Paul?

Over the weekend, romance rumors were swirling about Adele and NBA agent Rich Paul!

The two were spotted sitting courtside at the NBA Finals game between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks in Arizona.

While Adele and Rich haven’t confirmed the rumors, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst referred to Adele as Rich’s “girlfriend.” In his “The Lowe Post” podcast, Windhorst said, “Rich Paul, [LeBron James’] agent, brings his girlfriend to the game sitting next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele.”

He added, “This is the first time they’ve come out in public together, so this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England, tomorrow.”

Adele and Rich were joined at the game by LeBron, who was cheering on his friend, Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul.

The news comes just a week after Instagram account Deuxmoi posted a sighting of Adele and Rich at an outlet in California.

Last year, Adele was linked to rapper Skepta, but she shut down the rumors on Instagram. After hosting “Saturday Night Live,” Adele said, “I'm going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year ♥️."