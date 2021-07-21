New Details on Adele’s Rumored Romance with LeBron James’ Agent Rich Paul

Over the weekend, romance rumors were swirling about Adele and NBA agent Rich Paul!

The two were spotted sitting courtside at the NBA Finals game between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks in Arizona.

A source told People magazine that Adele and Rich have been dating for “a few months.”

While Adele and Rich haven’t confirmed the rumors, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst referred to Adele as Rich’s “girlfriend.” In his “The Lowe Post” podcast, Windhorst said, “Rich Paul, [LeBron James’] agent, brings his girlfriend to the game sitting next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele.”

He added, “This is the first time they’ve come out in public together, so this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England, tomorrow.”

It looks like Rich hinted that he was seeing Adele in a New Yorker profile released in May. While he didn’t name Adele, he noted that he was “hanging out” with a “a major pop star.” He added, “She was over yesterday.”

Paul reiterated, “I'm not dating. I'm single. Put that in the story."

Rich was recently linked to jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, who was previously married to Tobey Maguire.