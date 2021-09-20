Christina Haack Confirms Engagement to Joshua Hall

After weeks of rumors, “Flip or Flop” star Christina Haack is confirming she is engaged to real estate agent Joshua Hall!

On Monday, Christina shared photos of the two enjoying a vacation at the Montage Los Cabos. She captioned the pic with several emojis, including an engagement ring emoji.

The pair have been celebrating his birthday in Mexico. Over the weekend, she wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday baby. You give me that teenage kinda love vibe and manly protection. It's a combo for a lifetime of happiness + success."

Christina gushed, “Thank you for reminding me what life and love are like when you put down the technology. I love you Josh."

They have been dating for at least two months.

Engagement rumors had been swirling about Christina and Joshua ever since she posted — and then deleted — photos of herself wearing a large diamond ring.

Christina’s ex, Tarek El Moussa, recently weighed in on the possible engagement.

While promoting Season 2 of “Flipping 101,” Tarek told Us Weekly, “If a ring is on a girl’s finger and it looks like an engagement ring and she’s with her man, what does that mean? I’m not a mind reader, [but] I’m just saying, they’re good together. I hope the best for them.”

Haack was most recently seen wearing an engagement-like ring on her left hand while spending time with Hall in San Diego.

Tarek dished on Christina and Joshua’s relationship, saying, “They do seem happy together. Yes, very happy actually. You can tell they’re very close. They always hold hands. They’re always together. I think they’re a good couple.”

It looks like Joshua has the seal of approval from Tarek and Christina’s kids Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 6. El Moussa revealed, “When I talked to the kids, I say, ‘You know, what’d you do?’ ‘Oh, we went to the beach with Josh and we played soccer with Josh.’ So they do spend time together as a family.”