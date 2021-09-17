Tarek El Moussa Reacts to Those Christina Haack Engagement Rumors

Getty Images

Engagement rumors have been swirling about Christina Haack and her new boyfriend Joshua Hall ever since she posted — and then deleted — photos of herself wearing a large diamond ring.

What does her ex, Tarek El Moussa, think?

While promoting Season 2 of “Flipping 101,” Tarek told Us Weekly, “If a ring is on a girl’s finger and it looks like an engagement ring and she’s with her man, what does that mean? I’m not a mind reader, [but] I’m just saying, they’re good together. I hope the best for them.”

Haack was most recently seen wearing an engagement-like ring on her left hand while spending time with Hall in San Diego.

Tarek dished on Christina and Joshua’s relationship, saying, “They do seem happy together. Yes, very happy actually. You can tell they’re very close. They always hold hands. They’re always together. I think they’re a good couple.”

It looks like Joshua has the seal of approval from Tarek and Christina’s kids Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 6. El Moussa revealed, “When I talked to the kids, I say, ‘You know, what’d you do?’ ‘Oh, we went to the beach with Josh and we played soccer with Josh.’ So they do spend time together as a family.”

“I hope the best for Christina. I hope the best for Josh,” Tarek emphasized. “I hope everything works out.”

Christina and Joshua sparked dating rumors in July after they were spotted holding hands at LAX.

Since their split, Tarek has moved on with “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young, who he will marry in October.