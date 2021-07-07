Christina Haack Spotted with New Man After Ex Ant Anstead’s Romantic Bike Ride with Renée Zellweger

Getty Images

Christina Haack is moving on from ex-husband Ant Anstead!

She was just spotted at LAX with Austin real estate agent Joshua Hall.

Page Six reports the pair have been dating for months, and were headed on a getaway to Mexico for Haack’s 39th birthday.

The “Flip or Flop” star was all smiles as she held hands with Hall at the airport. The pair kept it casual with Haack in a gray tank top and black shorts, and Hall in a white T-shirt and sweats.

According to Hall’s realtor page, he is a former police officer from Southern California who now lives in Texas.

“Before my 16 year career was cut short due to injuries sustained in the line of duty ultimately leading to an early retirement, I took great pride in helping people with everyday difficulties and putting them at ease,” he writes there.

He also adds a little bit about himself, writing, “When I’m not helping clients find their dream home or negotiating a deal, I am always taking in all that Austin has to offer. You can find me exploring with my two dogs, floating on one of Austin's many bodies of water or flying to rescue puppers from kill shelters.”

Meanwhile, things are heating up between Anstead and Renée Zellweger.

TheImageDirect.com

The cozy pair was photographed in Laguna Beach over the holiday weekend as they walked arm in arm and shared a kiss on a bike ride.

Sources tell TMZ that Renée, 52, met Ant, 42, last month on the set of his Discovery+ show “Celebrity IOU Joyride.” The show, a spin-off of the “Property Brothers” show “Celebrity IOU,” helps celebs gift loved ones with customized car transformations.