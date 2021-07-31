Have Christina Haack & Tarek El Moussa Buried the Hatchet?

Getty Images

Christina Haack and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa had a blow-up on the set while filming "Flip or Flop"... but according to a source, they are moving beyond the tension.

People magazine reports a source confirms the former couple worked together Thursday at a taping of their phenomenally popular show.

Their meeting came a week after El Moussa reportedly berated Haack during filming, talking down to her, and saying he enjoyed watching her fail.

Later, a source said El Moussa was "super remorseful" about the run-in.

Instagram

On Thursday, Haack betrayed no ill will, posting excitedly about "FLIP OR FLOP DESIGN DAY" and showing off her "Morning Glam Look."

Married from 2009-2018, the HGTV stars are the parents of daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5. They are said to be co-parents, but "not friends."