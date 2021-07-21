‘Flip or Flop’ Drama! Tarek El Moussa Lashes Out at Ex Wife Christina Haack

While they have kept it amicable since their 2016 split, it looks like things are getting tense between Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Tarek blew up at Christina on the set of “Flip or Flop” after she signaled to him that she was ready to shoot a segment.

Along with calling her “a washed-up loser,” El Moussa allegedly told Haack, “Look at me, look at me, look at me. It's called winning.”

Sources told the outlet that the two shot scenes separately after the incident.

According to a source, Tarek was upset after Christina revealed that she smoked psychedelic toad venom before meeting her new boyfriend Joshua Hall.

In a recent Instagram post, Christina shared, “I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight… I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins).”

The source claimed that Tarek is concerned about their two kids Taylor and Brayden.

People magazine has also confirmed the verbal altercation between Tarek and Christina.