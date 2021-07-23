Tarek El Moussa Is Reportedly ‘Super Remorseful’ After Verbal Attack on Ex-Wife Christina Haack

Getty Images

Tarek El Moussa reportedly lashed out at his ex-wife Christina Haack recently while they were filming “Flip or Flop,” but a source says he regrets it.

An insider tells People, "They did get into a disagreement. Tarek lashed out and he's super remorseful. They're exes who share a history and children and a workplace, but outside of coparenting, they're not friends."

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Tarek blew up at Christina on the set of their HGTV show after she signaled to him that she was ready to shoot a segment.

Along with calling her “a washed-up loser,” El Moussa allegedly compared Haack with his girlfriend Heather Rae Young, and told Christina, “Look at me, look at me, look at me. It's called winning.”

Sources told the outlet that the two shot scenes separately after the incident.

According to a source, Tarek was upset after Christina revealed that she smoked psychedelic toad venom before meeting her new boyfriend Joshua Hall.

In a recent Instagram post, Christina shared, “I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight… I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins).”

The source claimed that Tarek is concerned about their two kids Taylor and Brayden.

On Wednesday, Haack seemingly addressed the tiff with El Moussa. While gushing about Joshua, she wrote on Instagram, "Ride or Die.Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors - remember that before making judgements and assumptions… and this woman / mama is still lucky enough to have this man choose me. ❤️."