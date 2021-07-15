What Christina Haack Gets to Keep in Her Divorce from Ant Anstead

Getty

“Flip or Flop” star Christina Haack and Ant Anstead finalized their divorce in June, and now we know what she is keeping in the settlement.

Us Weekly reports Haack is keeping four homes in California, as well as one in Tennessee. Along with the properties, she is taking a Range Rover, a Bentley, and her wedding ring.

Anstead walked away with seven cars, including a Range Rover, Porsche, and a Ford Mustang. He also has 100% ownership of his business ventures.

Christina and Ant are sharing legal physical custody of their son Hudson. They will not pay each other spousal support.

The couple announced their split in September 2020. At the time, she wrote on Instagram, “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

A few days later, he indicated it was her decision to break up. Writing on Instagram, “Anyone who really knows me knows that I don't like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina's decision brings her happiness."

Christina filed for divorce two months later, and in April the "Flip or Flop" star put their Newport Beach home on the market for $6 million.

Christina and Ant started dating in October 2017, and tied the knot in a surprise winter wedding in December 2018.