Christina Haack Makes It Instagram Official with Joshua Hall

Instagram

Just like that, “Flip or Flop” star Christina Haack has taken her new romance with real estate agent Joshua Hall to a new level!

On Thursday, Haack made it Instagram official with Hall by posting photos from their “most whimsical romantic dinner.”

Instagram

The photos comes just days after the two were spotted holding hands at LAX.

The pair kept it casual, with Haack in a gray tank top and black shorts and Hall in a white T-shirt and sweats.

According to Hall’s realtor page, he is a former police officer from Southern California who now lives in Texas.

“Before my 16 year career was cut short due to injuries sustained in the line of duty ultimately leading to an early retirement, I took great pride in helping people with everyday difficulties and putting them at ease,” he writes there.

He also adds a little bit about himself, writing, “When I’m not helping clients find their dream home or negotiating a deal, I am always taking in all that Austin has to offer. You can find me exploring with my two dogs, floating on one of Austin's many bodies of water or flying to rescue puppers from kill shelters.”

Christina just finalized her divorce with Ant Anstead, who is now dating Renée Zellweger.