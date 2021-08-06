Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Makes Shocking New Claims in Latest Court Filing

Getty Images

While Britney Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart is doing everything in his power to oust Jamie Spears as her conservator, her dad has just filed new court documents!

In the docs obtained by Fox News, Jamie claimed that her conservator Jodi Montgomery expressed concerns over Britney’s mental health. It stated, “Mr. Spears received a call from Ms. Montgomery on July 9, 2021, in which she sounded very distraught, expressed concern about Ms. Spears' recent behavior and her refusal to listen to or even see her doctors.”

“Ms. Montgomery explained that my daughter was not timely or properly taking her medications, was not listening to the recommendations of her medical team, and refused to even see some of her doctors,” the doc stated. “Ms. Montgomery said she was very worried about the direction my daughter was heading in and directly asked for my help to address these issues."

According to Jamie, Jodi brought up a “potential” 5150 psychiatric hold for Britney during the call. His declaration said, “On July 13, 2021, I received an email from Ms. Montgomery in which she acknowledged our call but back-tracked on most of the details she shared with me and discounted the need for a 5150.”

Jamie emphasized that his “sole motivation has been his unconditional love for his daughter and a fierce desire to protect her from those trying to take advantage of her."

Jamie also alleged that Britney’s medical treatment is “indeed serious.” He also claimed that admitting Britney to a facility in 2019 was Montgomery and her former attorney Sam Ingham III’s idea.

In response to Jamie’s filing, Montgomery’s attorney Lauriann Wright told People magazine, “Ms. Montgomery is saddened that her telephone call to Mr. Spears, made out of genuine concern for Ms. Spears, and intended to re-establish a working relationship with Mr. Spears towards Ms. Spears' mental health and well-being, is now being misrepresented and manipulated to gain some sort of tactical advantage in the pending proceedings to remove him as Conservator. Ms. Montgomery implores Mr. Spears to stop the attacks – it does no good; it only does harm."

“We all need to focus on one thing, and one thing only – the health, well-being and best interests of Britney Spears,” Wright emphasized.

As for Rosengart’s effort to remove Spears’ role as conservator, his lawyers argued that there are “no grounds whatsoever to suspend” him.

In Rosengart’s latest court filing, he claimed that Britney “continues to suffer ongoing harm each day that Mr. Spears remains in place as the Conservator of the Estate — emotionally, psychologically, and financially."

“Mr. Spears has also enriched himself at the expense of his daughter,” the doc states. “Most recently, and by way of one illustration only, Mr. Spears objected to his daughter’s wish in late July to take a short vacation, disapproving of the expenditure that would have come from his daughter’s own, hard-earned money.”

Britney was eventually allowed to fly to Maui for a vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Jamie’s attorneys hit back at Rosengart, saying that his request included “unsubstantiated, vague accusations and a false statement about Mr. Spears opposing a trip to Hawaii."