Lynne Spears Reveals Breaking Point That ‘Destroyed’ Britney’s Relationship with Her Dad Jamie

Britney Spears is fighting to have her father Jamie removed as her conservator, and her mother Lynne is backing her up.

Spears just asked the court to replace Jamie with CPA Jason Rubin, while Lynne filed a declaration of support… blasting Jamie and his “complete control” over their daughter.

Lynne reveals she tried to intervene during a “time of crisis” and also details a breaking point in Britney and Jamie’s relationship.

She explains, “I became involved in this conservatorship during what I will term a ‘time of crisis’ that began at the end of 2018 and continued into 2019.” At the time, Lynne says Jamie had “absolute control over the conservatee’s money and her healthcare decisions.”

Lynne says Britney was being treated by a sports enhancement doctor, claiming, “the doctor in question was a psychiatrist who was prescribing what I and many others thought to be entirely inappropriate medicine to my daughter, who did not want to take the medicine.”

She further claims, “During the time of crisis, I witnessed my daughter be compelled by that doctor, with the knowledge and encouragement of Mr. Spears, to enter a health facility that she did not want to enter, where she was threatened with punishment if she did not stay for medical treatment that she did not want to endure.”

Lynne insists, “Mr. Spears had knowledge of the entirety of the circumstances,” at that time.

Speaking of the breaking point that “solidified the failure” of Britney and Jamie’s relationship, she says it was “the physical altercation between Mr. Spears and the conservatee’s minor children,” calling it “appalling and inexcusable,” saying it “understandably destroyed whatever was left of a relationship between them.”

The physical altercation mentioned may have been an incident in September 2019 when Britney’s ex-husband Kevin Federline alleged Jamie abused their son Sean, then 13 years old. After an investigation, the DA found insufficient proof that Jamie should face criminal charges, but Kevin did obtain a restraining order against Jamie.

Lynne’s declaration also accuses Jamie of “absolutely microscopic control” over Britney, claiming he relied on his daughter’s staff to “report back to him every detail of every action that takes place” in the singer’s life. “Such scrutiny is exhausting and terrifying, like living in custody,” Lynne wrote.

The pop star’s mother says Britney and Jamie’s relationship has “dwindled to nothing but fear and hatred,” stating Jamie “is incapable of putting my daughter’s interests ahead of his own on both a professional and a personal level and that his being and remaining a conservator of my daughter’s estate is not in the best interests of my daughter.”

Lynne isn’t the only one backing Britney in the filing. Jodi Montgomery, Britney’s conservator of the person, also filed a declaration.

She wrote, in part, “During my tenure, I have personally observed dynamics at play between Mr. Spears and his daughter Ms. Spears that are not psychologically healthy and supportive for Ms. Spears and her mental condition. The Conservatorship's main focus should be Ms. Spears' best interests, happiness, well-being and safety.”

Montgomery continued, “It is my strong opinion and recommendation that the persons serving as Ms. Spears' conservators not be family members. Instead, it is in Ms. Spears' best interests that only qualified neutral professional and/or corporate fiduciaries serve as her conservators.”

Earlier this month, Britney made allegations against her dad remotely during a court hearing. According to Us Weekly, she told the judge that she was “extremely scared” of Jamie, adding, “I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse… This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life.”

According to Newsweek, her father’s attorney Vivian Thoreen responded by saying Britney was “misinformed” and made “misstatements” during this hearing and the one in June, during which Britney seemingly verified the worst fears of the #FreeBritney movement.

After Britney’s testimony in June, Jamie filed legal docs claiming he’s not the one to blame, while asking the court to investigate her allegations.