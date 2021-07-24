Britney Goes Topless on Instagram

Britney Spears has been advocating for her own freedom lately — and she demonstrated the concept with a topless Instagram snap late Friday!

The pop princess posed in tiny, unbuttoned Daisy Dukes and nothing else, covering her nipples with her hands in a photo she deleted and re-uploaded to make sure it looked just right.

It did!

Celebs like Paris Hilton ("That's hot") and Michelle Visage ("YOU BETTER WERK, BRIT") were quick to lend their support to the embattled singer, who has been fighting hard to end the conservatorship that has controlled her life and career for more than a dozen years.

In that battle, Britney’s new lawyer Mathew Rosengart signaled last week that he is ready to fight on her behalf.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Rosengart promised to work “aggressively” to remove Spears’ father Jamie Spears from his role in the conservatorship.

In footage posted on Twitter, Rosengart said, "First, I once again want to thank Britney Spears for her courage and for her strength. I want to thank Judge [Brenda] Penny for her courtesy welcoming my firm and I into this case. And I also want to thank Britney Spears' fans and supporters. The outreach and support for my firm, myself, and most importantly, Britney, has truly been overwhelming."