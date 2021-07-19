Engaged? Why Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Are Sparking Rumors

Getty Images

Over the weekend, Britney Spears stepped out for a Starbucks run with boyfriend Sam Asghari.

In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, Spears was spotted wearing a diamond sparkler on her left ring finger while sitting in the driver’s seat of her white Mercedes-Benz.

Sam was seen riding shotgun while they waited for her Starbucks order in the drive-thru.

Weeks ago, Spears expressed her wishes to end her 13-year conservatorship, adding, “All I want is to own my money for this and my boyfriend to drive me in his f**king car.”

During her June testimony, Spears also claimed that she wasn’t allowed “to get married or have a baby.” She said, “I have a IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have any more children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good.”

“I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does, by having a child, a family, any of those things, and more so,” Spears stressed.

Last week, Spears’ request to choose her own representation was granted, and she hired famed lawyer Mathew S. Rosengart.

Britney was not expected to be in court, but she made accusations against her dad Jamie Spears during the hearing. According to Us Weekly, she told the judge that she was “extremely scared” of Jamie, adding, “I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse… This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life.”

Britney’s father Jamie remains as the sole conservator of her estate for the time being. Jodi Montgomery is still the conservator of her personal life.

After Britney’s testimony in June, Jamie filed legal docs claiming he’s not the one to blame, while asking the court to investigate her allegations.

Montgomery's lawyer Lauriann Wright also spoke out, telling Us Weekly that Jodi is working on Britney’s behalf, and the goal is “to assist and encourage Britney in her path to no longer needing a conservatorship of the person.”