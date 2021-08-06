Rosie O’Donnell Weighs In on Britney Spears & Bennifer 2.0, Plus: Her Role on ‘The L Word: Generation Q’

Getty Images

Rosie O’Donnell is back on TV!

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with Rosie about her guest-starring role on “The L Word: Generation Q” and the latest headlines.

On “The L Word: Generation Q,” O’Donnell is playing a lawyer named Carrie, who is dating Bette Porter’s ex, Tina. The series is set 10 years after the original Showtime show ended. She gushed, “I had such a wonderful time doing it. It’s so important. They have so many trans characters… and actors playing roles that emulate their lives… To see it and see how progressive it is, [it is] really inspiring to me.”

While she’s a big fan of the original, Rosie joked, “I’m like the Angela Lansbury all of the sudden. Everybody is younger than me and I’m sort of the old woman in the rocking chair [on set].”

O’Donnell is never too old to give her take on current headlines! When asked about Britney Spears and her conservatorship, Rosie said, “I think that she needs to break free of her father and all of his little people that he has working in his world to take advantage of his daughter… She should get out of the conservatorship if she can, and everyone in showbiz should support her.”

Will she be reading Prince Harry’s memoir when it’s released? She answered, “Oh, my God, yes! I hope I get a galley copy. I’m one of those people who’s sort of on the fringe of, ‘Is he a real royal?’”

Referencing rumors that James Hewitt is Prince Harry’s biological father, Rosie commented, “Is the polo guy his dad really? And if they know, is that why they are treating him differently…? That’s my little conspiracy theory about that, like maybe he did a 23andMe… and it came back. Maybe he’s not even a real royal.”

In 2017, Hewitt shut down the rumors in an interview for the Australian show “Sunday Night,” saying, “No, I’m not [the father].”

As for Bennifer 2.0, Rosie believes they could really get married this time. She noted, “I don’t really know them — in the celebrity vernacular, I do.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were recently spotted packing on the PDA more than once during their getaway in Italy. Rosie said, “I love Jen. I think she’s a great girl. I don’t really know Ben very much, but they seem to be quite happy, knowing they were going to get a lot of sh*t about it. They did it anyway, and there’s something kind of beautiful about that. They both look happy as can be, so good for them.”