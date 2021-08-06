Why Britney Spears Is Freaking Out Over Her First iPad

On Thursday, Britney Spears took to Instagram to show excitement over her “groundbreaking day.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In a video, Spears told her fans, “Okay, guys, great news. I got my first iPad today. I am so excited.”

“This is just a groundbreaking day,” Spears stressed. “I’ve always had a little phone, but now this iPad is in my hands, and I feel like my life is changing as we speak, and I am so excited. Upward-bound, yes!”

Spears noted that her sons “have owned one” but she never had one before.

Spears ended her video by recreating a sobriety-test scene from the hit movie “Bridesmaids.” She said, “Could I do this if I were drunk, huh?”

In the caption of the video, Britney wrote, “My life does seem different with an iPad … I’ve never had one before !!!! Pssss I was proud of my new shoes at the end … I had to recreate the scene from Bridesmaids !!!!”

On the same day, Britney’s attorney Mathew Rosengart filed a petition requesting that her dad Jamie Spears be removed as her conservator immediately.

According to the filing, Rosengart claims that Britney “continues to suffer ongoing harm each day that Mr. Spears remains in place as the Conservator of the Estate — emotionally, psychologically, and financially."

“Mr. Spears has also enriched himself at the expense of his daughter,” the doc states. “Most recently, and by way of one illustration only, Mr. Spears objected to his daughter’s wish in late July to take a short vacation, disapproving of the expenditure that would have come from his daughter’s own, hard-earned money.”

Britney was eventually allowed to fly to Maui for a vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.