Britney Spears Reveals Who She Wants to Replace Jamie Spears as Conservator

Getty Images

Weeks after she hired Mathew Rosengart as her lawyer, Britney Spears is making more moves to remove her dad Jamie Spears as conservator.

Spears has filed court documents, proposing that CPA Jason Rubin be appointed conservator of her estate.

According to the docs obtained by “Extra,” Spears would be giving Rubin the right to make financial decisions regarding her estate, as well as healthcare and real estate decisions, if her request is granted.

Right now, Jamie is the sole conservator of her estate, and Jodi Montgomery the sole conservator of her personal life.

The documents also note that Britney has $2,730,454 in cash assets and over $57 million in non-cash assets. Other Morgan Stanley accounts and real estate properties were also included in the doc.

The docs would also give Rubin the “power to prosecute civil harassment restraining orders deemed to be appropriate.”

A hearing regarding Rubin has been set for December 13. Spears is planning on attending.

Last week, Rosengart promised to work “aggressively” to remove Britney’s father from his role in the conservatorship. In footage posted on Twitter, Rosengart told reporters, "First, I once again want to thank Britney Spears for her courage and for her strength. I want to thank Judge [Brenda] Penny for her courtesy welcoming my firm and I into this case. And I also want to thank Britney Spears' fans and supporters. The outreach and support for my firm, myself, and most importantly, Britney, has truly been overwhelming."

He continued, "Finally, and the last thing I'm going to say about this matter, is as I said in court last week, and outside, my firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first."

Earlier this month, Britney made allegations against her dad remotely during a court hearing. According to Us Weekly, she told the judge that she was “extremely scared” of Jamie, adding, “I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse… This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life.”

According to Newsweek, her father’s attorney Vivian Thoreen responded by saying Britney was “misinformed” and made “misstatements” during this hearing and the one in June, during which Britney seemingly verified the worst fears of the #FreeBritney movement.

After Britney’s testimony in June, Jamie filed legal docs claiming he’s not the one to blame, while asking the court to investigate her allegations.