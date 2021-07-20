Britney Spears’ New Attorney Says He’s Moving ‘Aggressively’ in Conservatorship Battle

Getty Images

Britney Spears’ new lawyer Mathew Rosengart has signaled that he is ready to fight on her behalf.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Rosengart promised to work “aggressively” to remove Spears’ father Jamie Spears from his role in the conservatorship.

In footage posted on Twitter, Rosengart says, "First, I once again want to thank Britney Spears for her courage and for her strength. I want to thank Judge [Brenda] Penny for her courtesy welcoming my firm and I into this case. And I also want to thank Britney Spears' fans and supporters. The outreach and support for my firm, myself, and most importantly, Britney, has truly been overwhelming."

He continued, "Finally, and the last thing I'm going to say about this matter, is as I said in court last week, and outside, my firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first."

Mathew Rosengart, Britney Spears’ new lawyer, after a hearing today thanking Britney for her courage, Judge Penny, and the fans. He and his firm are working on a petition to remove Jamie Spears from the conservatorship unless he resigns first. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/8ouQ1YQN42 — Gretel Truong (@greteltruong) July 19, 2021 @greteltruong

People reports that Britney hired Rosengart specifically to help remove Jamie from her conservatorship. Rosengart is also expected to ask the judge to allow Britney to move forward in the conservatorship battle without undergoing a mental health evaluation.

Last Wednesday, the embattled star scored a major victory when Judge Penny granted her request to choose her own lawyer and hire Rosengart, a power attorney to the stars. The judge also granted Bessemer Trust’s request to be removed as co-conservator.

That decision left Jamie as the sole conservator of her estate, and Jodi Montgomery the sole conservator of her personal life.

Britney was not in the courtroom, but she was able to make allegations against her dad remotely. According to Us Weekly, she told the judge that she was “extremely scared” of Jamie, adding, “I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse… This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life.”

According to Newsweek, her father’s attorney Vivian Thoreen responded by saying Britney was “misinformed” and made “misstatements” during this hearing and the one in June, during which Britney seemingly verified the worst fears of the #FreeBritney movement.

After Britney’s testimony in June, Jamie filed legal docs claiming he’s not the one to blame, while asking the court to investigate her allegations.