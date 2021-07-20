New Wedding Details! What Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton’s Marriage Certificate Reveals

Earlier this month, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot on his ranch in Mill Creek, Oklahoma.

Weeks after she shared wedding photos, “Extra” has obtained their marriage certificate!

Gwen’s sons Kingston and Zuma signed the doc as witnesses.

The certificate noted that Gwen and Blake exchanged vows at “Gwen’s Chapel” in Mill Creek.

Gwen and Blake’s officiant Carson Daly was listed as a clergy of Universal Life Church.

Carson recently dished on the wedding, telling “Today,” “It was incredible to be part of such an important moment in their lives. The best way to describe it is it was perfectly them — the whole weekend and the marriage itself. It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is, and it was as country and down-home and fun as Blake is.”

Daly described the ceremony as “a perfect blend of country and glamour.”

“They're like if you pair delicious fried chicken with a glass of champagne,” Daly said. “On paper and on the menu it doesn't seem to work, but it works. It's comfort food with class. And everybody roots for that.”