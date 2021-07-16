So Sweet! Newlyweds Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Treat Fans to Hometown Surprise

Getty

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just emerged for the first time since their wedding, and it was for a sweet surprise.

The newlyweds showed up at Shelton’s Ole Red restaurant in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, for an impromptu concert.

The intimate acoustic set was free of charge for local fans.

Local radio station Katy Country 93.1 posted footage of the show on Facebook. Check it out here!

The couple sang their famous duets “Happy Anywhere” and “Nobody but You.” Blake also performed “God’s Country,” and Gwen her No Doubt hit “Don’t Speak.”

A source told “E! News,” “They were so happy and sweet with each other, like they were just in a little happiness bubble. He sounded so great and he’s always so kind and generous to the crowd, talking, waving, and signing things.”

As for Gwen, the eyewitness shared, “Her voice was brilliant, clear, and spot on. So good!”

They couple even shared a sweet moment when he referred to her as Gwen Stefani and she teased, “I thought it was Gwen Shelton now.”