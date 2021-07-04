Report: Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are Married! What We Know

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are married, Just Jared reports.

According to the outlet, the 45-year-old country singer and his 51-year-old bride exchanged "I dos" on Saturday evening ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Page Six published photos that appear to show decorations from the event, which was held in a small church on Blake's Oklahoma estate.

In spite of their high-profile relationship and larger-than-life personalities, the couple celebrated their union in what is being described as an "intimate" ceremony dominated by family.

The two met and started dating in 2015 as coaches on NBC's "The Voice." Stefani had just divorced Gavin Rossdale, and Shelton had just divorced Miranda Lambert.