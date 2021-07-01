Are Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Getting Married This Weekend?

Getty

The countdown is on for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s wedding!

The pair applied for a marriage license in Oklahoma. According to the Johnston County Court Clerk, a marriage license was issued on Tuesday.

In the state of Oklahoma, people have 10 days to marry from the day that a marriage license is filed.

Gwen and Blake are reportedly tying the knot on Saturday at an outdoor chapel on his Oklahoma ranch.

Sources told TMZ that a weekend of wedding activities has been planned.

According to the sources, Gwen’s immediate family will be flown to Oklahoma on the couple’s private jet on Thursday.

Sources claim that the pair are having an intimate wedding with only their close family and friends in attendance.

Earlier this month, Gwen sparked rumors that they had already wed since she was rocking some serious bling!

A source told “Extra’s” Billy Bush that nothing went down at Gwen and Blake’s home in Loa Angeles. At the time, her reps could not confirm or deny they were married.

The sighting came just days after she shared photos and videos from her bridal shower.

Back in February, Blake told "Extra's" Cheslie Kryst that the wedding was on hold because of the pandemic.

“We want our families to be there, her mom and dad, my mom and step-dad, and we don’t have a clue when we’re going to be able to mingle again. So that is all we’re waiting on.” Smiling he added, “I would marry her when we’re done with this interview if I could.”