A Major Hint That Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are ‘Getting Married’ Very Soon

Getty

It looks like the countdown is on until Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s wedding!

On Thursday, Gwen posted video of herself at what looked like a bridal shower. She told her Instagram followers, “I got kidnapped by my family to celebrate. I’m getting married!”

Stefani also share photos of a wrapped gift and flowers.

In one pic, Stefani is holding a card signed by her mom, sister Jill, and two other women. The card also included a mass booklet from her parents’ wedding, as well as “something borrowed and blue.”

Three months ago, Blake told “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst that the nuptials were on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He explained, “We want our families to be there, her mom and dad, my mom and step-dad, and we don’t have a clue when we’re going to be able to mingle again. So that is all we’re waiting on.” Smiling, he added, “I would marry her when we’re done with this interview if I could.”

While the exact wedding date is still unknown, Blake hinted that it would hopefully happen “this summer.” In May, he told Jimmy Fallon that OMD’s hit song “If You Leave” will be their first dance song. He shared, “We're both fans of the '80s. Why not?"

Former “The Voice” coach Adam Levine recently expressed interest in performing at the wedding, but joked, “They can’t afford me.”

In December, Blake discussed the possibility of Adam performing, joking to Seth Meyers, “He might not like it, but Adam Levine's going to get the band together and come play our wedding. I've already seen a music video where they crash people's weddings, and he owes me a lot for just putting up with him over the years. So you can get Adam to come be our wedding band."