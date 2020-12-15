Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s New Confessions About Their Engagement

Nearly two months after Blake Shelton popped the question to Gwen Stefani in Oklahoma, they are sharing details about the engagement!

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Gwen admitted that she “had no idea” that Blake would propose, saying, “In fact, I was trying to get out of going back to Oklahoma because it was getting too complicated with COVID and the family.”

“I'm like, 'I think we should just cancel the trip,'" Gwen noted. "It was like, one of those, and then we got it all together and we ended up going."

Before Blake got down on one knee, they went to check out their new home in Oklahoma, which was being built from the ground up. She dished, “I walked in and my son was sitting right by this fireplace and Blake basically was getting down on his knees to do a fire and he goes, 'Hey, can you look in that cabinet over there and get me a fire starter?' So I open the cabinet and there was like a ring in a box and I was like, 'Ah! What? Are you serious?'"

Gwen revealed that Blake asked her dad for permission, saying, “I guess Blake had had this ring, like, ready to go for a couple weeks. Nobody knew... my dad knew because on my birthday he showed my dad and said he was gonna do it, or whatever."

On Monday, Blake shared his side of the story on “The Bobby Bones Show.” He confessed, “The only thing I had planned was that I knew I wanted to do it in Oklahoma while all her kids were there [as well as our siblings]. We have a group that we get together on [most holidays] with those two parts of our extended family, and it's been like that for years. I wanted everybody to be there in the moment."

Referring to Gwen’s three sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, Blake emphasized, “I didn't want to take her away or do something private away from the kids. I felt like it was important for the kids to be a part of that moment, so that's what I did."

As for where he hid the ring before the proposal, Blake revealed, “I had the ring in the compartment on my door of my truck for about a week. I don't know about you, but stuff falls out of that damn thing on my truck all the time. [When I was] digging in there looking for a flashlight or change, I kept thinking, 'Man, somebody's gonna hit the jackpot whenever I drop this thing out of my truck.'"

“I wanted to keep it there all the time because I didn't know when I would have the exact right moment," Shelton said. "But thank God, I didn't lose the ring."

Blake proposed to Gwen after five years of dating. They have been the subject of engagement rumors for years.

Last year, Blake received an early engagement gift from Ellen DeGeneres, a clock that features a pic of him kissing Gwen. She explained her gift, saying, “So Jennifer Lopez was here and I wanted to help her out with A-Rod, because she wanted to marry him, obviously, like Gwen wants to marry you. And I gave her a clock that she could give to him, like, 'The clock is ticking, time is passing.' I gave her the clock, and literally a week later he proposed to her.”

After receiving the gift, Shelton joked, “So you're saying there's a chance she's gonna ask me to marry her, with this clock?”

Ellen has been known for joking with the couple about their romance. In a separate interview with Gwen last year, Ellen said, “So Blake told me that y'all are engaged now,” and Gwen responded, “No, he didn't. No, we're not. No, we're not. No, we're not.”

DeGeneres continued with her act, saying, “Yes, he told me you're engaged, so let's talk about that. ” Laughing, Gwen insisted, “We're not. We're not engaged, and we're not married. And he's my boyfriend still.”