Did Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Secretly Wed?!

Getty

Blake Shelton, 44, and Gwen Stefani, 51, are sparking marriage rumors!

Just days after she shared pictures and videos from her bridal shower, Gwen was spotted rocking some serious new bling.

The New York Post reports Blake and Gwen were spotted at her son Apollo’s soccer game on Saturday.

The couple was twinning in jeans and navy shirts, and she was wearing her massive engagement ring… plus a diamond band. See the pics!

The paper also says Blake and Gwen had just returned from a trip to Oklahoma, where it was previously reported he was building a chapel for their wedding.