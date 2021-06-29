Britney Spears’ Ex Kevin Federline Speaks Out on Her Conservatorship

Getty Images

Last week, Britney Spears testified in a Los Angeles court against her 13-year-old conservatorship, asking for it to be terminated.

She told the judge, “My requests are just to end the conservatorship without being evaluated. I want to petition basically to end the conservatorship. I don’t want to be evaluated, to be sat in a room with people for hours a day, like they did me before.”

During her 20-minute testimony, Spears slammed her dad Jamie for his involvement in the conservatorship. Jamie is the co-conservator, alongside Bessemer Trust, of his pop star daughter’s estate. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline has also weighed in on the conservatorship through his lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan. Referencing their two sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, Kaplan told People magazine, “The best thing would be for their mom to be healthy and happy. And if either of those things aren’t true, it doesn’t provide for the best setting for custody to be exercised. [Kevin] certainly respects Britney and only hopes the best for her because when the best for her is achieved, it’s the best for their kids. The kids love their mother and he wants there to be a healthy and strong relationship.”

Kaplan stressed, “Britney has not been served well by the conservatorship and it’s not consistent with what she wants. I think that she should be able to challenge that. And if it’s what’s best for her, Kevin supports it. If she’s strong and healthy and wants to be in control of her own life, and can do that in a reasonable, responsible fashion, then more power to her.”

As for her mental well-being and her claims of being put on lithium, Kaplan noted, “If it was necessary, we have to be concerned about whether she’s okay. And if it’s no longer necessary, that’s great too. Just want to make sure that all of the considerations, how she’s doing are taken into account if she seeks to change the custody order in the post-conservatorship era, if that ever comes.”

Spears is currently vacationing in Maui with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The singer just took to Instagram to share her adventures as she danced in a red bikini, made sand angels on the beach, and showed off the view from her balcony… all set to the tune of Portugal. The Man’s “Rebel Just for Kicks.”

She wrote in the caption, “Well damn … I did it again 😜 !!!! Maui part 2 😳🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!!! This footage is more current though … from YESTERDAY !!! I’m driving the cheapest car known to mankind but it’s pretty fun 🤪🤪🤪 … I like the sound of the ocean at night and I like hearing people laughing from my balcony … there’s a togetherness here and it’s endless !!! Here’s me playing in the dirt and making angels in the sand in the ocean 🌊🏝🐚 !!!! More to come … more to share … more to dream … more to hope for … and many more to pray for !!!! GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!!! Here’s to Maui 🌴🌅🏖 !!!!”