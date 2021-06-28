Britney Spears’ Sister Jamie Lynn Breaks Silence on Conservatorship

Getty Images

A week after Britney Spears expressed her anger over her 13-year conservatorship, her sister Jamie Lynn is speaking out!

On Monday, Jamie took to Instagram Story to show her support for Britney.

Telling her Instagram followers, Jamie shared, "I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn't my place and it wasn't the right thing to do. But now that she's very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say.”

“I think it's extremely clear that since the day I was born that I've only loved, adored, and supported my sister. I mean, this is my freaking big sister before any of this bulls---. I don't care if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before," Spears said, “because I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me either way because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness."

Holding back tears, Jamie stressed, “I've made a very conscious choice in my life to only participate in her life as her sister, as an aunt to those boys.”

Explaining her past decision to not publicly comment on the conservatorship, Jamie said, "Maybe I didn't support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform. But I can assure I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I'll support her long after. Note that. I mean, I've worked since I was 9 years old, I've paid my own frickin’ bills since I was 10 years old. Not that I owe the public anything because my sister knows I love and support her. That's the only person I owe anything to. I'm not my family — I am my own person, and I'm speaking for myself. I'm so proud of her for using her voice. I am so proud of her for requesting new counsel, like I told her to do many years ago.”

Jamie Lynn ended her video saying, “If any of the conservatorship is flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that, 100 percent. Because I support my sister. I love my sister, always have, always will, as long as she's happy. So let's keep praying. That's all."

Just days ago, Jamie Lynn’s husband Jamie Watson weighed in on the conservatorship. He told Page Six, “I can assure you her family loves her and wants the best for her. I wouldn’t be around people who weren’t. Who wouldn’t want to be in support of Britney?”

Last week, Britney slammed her dad Jamie for his involvement in the conservatorship. Jamie is the co-conservator, alongside Bessemer Trust, of his pop star daughter’s estate. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Britney also expressed her displeasure with her family, who she claims “did nothing.”