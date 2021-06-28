Celebrity News June 28, 2021
Britney Spears’ Brother-in-Law Jamie Watson Speaks Out
Last week, Britney Spears testified against her conservatorship.
During her 20-minute testimony, Spears slammed her dad Jamie for his involvement in the conservatorship. Jamie is the co-conservator, alongside Bessemer Trust, of his pop star daughter’s estate. He has denied any wrongdoing.
Britney also expressed her displeasure with her family, who she claims “did nothing.”
She added, “I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them. I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long, is not good for my heart. I’ve been so angry and I cry every day. It concerns me I’m told I’m not allowed to expose the people who did this to me.”
Days after Britney’s shocking claims, her brother-in-law Jamie Watson, who is married to her younger sister Jamie Lynn, told Page Six, “I can assure you her family loves her and wants the best for her. I wouldn’t be around people who weren’t. Who wouldn’t want to be in support of Britney?”
Britney is currently vacationing in Hawaii with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.
The next hearing for Britney’s conservatorship case is scheduled for July 14.