Britney Spears’ First Words After Her Stunning Court Testimony

Getty

One day after her shocking court testimony about her conservatorship, Britney Spears has returned to social media.

Spears took to Instagram to let her fans in on a “little secret.”

She wrote, “I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that’s what we all strive for !!!! That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how shitty a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok. I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week... you obviously really know now it’s not !!!!”

Britney continued, “I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years. I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture there Instagram in a fun light!!!! Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped.”

Along with her post, Spears shared a quote by Albert Einstein, which read, “If you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairy tales.”

The singer explained, “I decided to post this quote today because by golly if you’re going through hell … I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence … existence … and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked … so I’ve decided to start reading more fairy tales!!!!!”

Britney took her conservatorship case before a judge in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday in a bid to end her father Jamie Spears’ control over her bank account and every other aspect of her life. Jamie is the co-conservator, alongside Bessemer Trust, of his pop star daughter’s estate. Jamie has denied any wrongdoing.

A source told E! News, “Britney is very happy and relieved that she was finally able to get so much off her chest and be heard... She was very excited to have her truth be out and not feel like she has to hide it anymore. She feels it went well and is hopeful there will be a change.”

The insider claimed that Spears “has support from her mom [Lynne Spears], who is trying to help her.”

Lynne’s attorney Gladstone Jones was present during the hearing and reportedly addressed the court on her behalf. According to Vulture, Jones said, “I first want to say that was very courageous of Ms. Spears. One thing I want to raise with the court… is when she was there in May 2019 that she didn’t feel like she was heard. I feel we need to make sure today that she was heard.”

Jones continued, “Today is the day while the world watches while we listen to Ms. Spears… that we put in place a plan. That is her mother’s request. That we not leave the court without having a plan.”