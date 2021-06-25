Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Jet to Hawaii Following Conservatorship Hearing

Instagram

Pop star Britney Spears is taking a much-needed break after her emotional testimony at her conservatorship hearing on Wednesday.

A source tells Page Six that the couple flew to Hawaii, and it looks like they traveled in style.

Asghari posted a photo from what appeared to be a private jet, before sharing a series of videos of the pair passing the time in the air with funny filters.

Instagram

Check out the videos of Britney and Sam as puppies, broccoli, and making silly faces!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Britney actually brought up Hawaii in her testimony, as she told the judge that her team was requiring her to attend meetings if she wanted to go on vacation.

She claimed in her testimony, “It’s not okay to force me to do anything I don’t want to do… the so-called team, honestly I should be able to sue them for threatening me and saying if I don’t go and do these meetings twice a week, ‘We can’t let you have your money and go to Maui on your vacations. You have to do what you’re told for this program and then you will be able to go…’”

Via Zoom, Spears took her conservatorship case before a judge in downtown Los Angeles this week in a bid to end her father Jamie Spears’ control over the supersized bank account she has built as a pop star — and over every aspect of her life.

Jamie is the co-conservator, alongside Bessemer Trust, of his pop star daughter’s estate. He has denied any wrongdoing.