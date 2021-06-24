Britney Spears’ Mom Lynne: ‘I Feel We Need to Make Sure… She Was Heard’

Getty Images

After hearing Britney Spears’ 20-minute testimony, her mom Lynne Spears is reportedly a “very concerned mother.”

Lynne’s attorney Gladstone Jones was present during the hearing and reportedly addressed the court on her behalf. According to Vulture, Jones said, "I first want to say that was very courageous of Ms. Spears. One thing I want to raise with the court… is when she was there in May 2019 that she didn't feel like she was heard. I feel we need to make sure today that she was heard."

“Today is the day while the world watches while we listen to Ms. Spears… that we put in place a plan,” Jones continued. “That is her mother's request. That we not leave the court without having a plan."

During her testimony, Britney slammed her father Jamie for his involvement in the conservatorship. Jamie is the co-conservator, alongside Bessemer Trust, of his pop star daughter’s estate. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Britney claimed, “Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad. And my dad acted like he didn’t know that I was told I had to be tested over the Christmas holidays before they sent me away, when my kids went home to Louisiana. He was the one who approved all of it. My whole family did nothing.”

“My precious body who has worked for my dad for the past 13 years, trying to be so good and pretty. So perfectly. He works me so hard,” Spears went on. “When I do everything I’m told, the state of California allowed my father — ignorant father — to take his own daughter, who only has a role with me, if I work with him, they’ve set back the whole course and allowed him to do that to me, that’s given these people I’ve worked for way too much control. They also threaten me and said if I don’t go, then I have to go to court.

Along with stressing that she’s “so angry” and “traumatized,” she noted that she “lied and told the whole world I’m happy.”

Britney expressed her desire to get married and have a baby, which she said isn’t allowed under the conservatorship. She said, “I wanted to take the IUD out.”

“I deserve changes,” Spears emphasized. “I just want my life back… My requests are to end the conservatorship without being evaluated.”