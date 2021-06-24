Justin Timberlake Speaks Out in ‘Absolute Support’ of Ex-GF Britney Spears, Plus: More Stars React

Singer Justin Timberlake is publicly standing by his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears following her conservatorship hearing on Wednesday.

The star tweeted, “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was…what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.”

He went on, “No one should ever be held against their will…or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for.”

Timberlake, who is married to Jessica Biel, continued, “Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live.”

Other stars showed their support, too.

Mariah Carey tweeted, "We love you Britney!!! Stay strong," adding three heart emojis.

Halsey shared, "Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today."

Rose McGowan wrote, "Britney Spears has every right to be angry. How would you feel if your life was stolen, dissected, mocked? I pray she gets to live your life on her terms. STOP CONTROLLING WOMEN. #FreeBritney."

Brandy showed her support, writing, "Sending all my love and support to Britney Spears and her fans."

Kaitlyn Bristowe posted on Instagram, "#FreeBritney !!! My heart BROKE hearing what she said in court today."

Britney took her conservatorship case before a judge in downtown Los Angeles in a bid to end her father Jamie Spears’ control over the supersized bank account she has built as a pop star — and over every aspect of her life.

Jamie is the co-conservator, alongside Bessemer Trust, of his pop star daughter’s estate. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Britney testified live via Zoom, and made many startling claims, seeming to verify the worst fears of the online #FreeBritney movement.

She told the judge that she was “forced” to do her 2018 tour, she declared, “I’m not here to be anyone’s slave!”

She also opened up about her medications, including being put on lithium. According to Britney, six different nurses had to monitor her when she didn’t want to be medicated.

Spears also claimed that she had to give “eight gallons” of blood a week.

Along with stressing that she’s “so angry” and “traumatized,” she noted that she “lied and told the whole world I’m happy.”

Britney expressed her desire to get married and have a baby, which she said isn’t allowed under the conservatorship. She said, “I wanted to take the IUD out.”

“I deserve changes,” Spears emphasized. “I just want my life back… My requests are to end the conservatorship without being evaluated.”

Read her full testimony here.