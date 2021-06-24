Britney Spears Wants to ‘Have a Baby,’ but Says She’s Required to Stay on Birth Control

Getty

Britney Spears is fighting her conservatorship in court, and made some startling claims as she spoke to a judge via Zoom on Wednesday.

Perhaps one of her most shocking assertions was that despite wanting to “get married and have a baby,” she is required to use an IUD for birth control.

Spears told the judge, "I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an [IUD] inside of myself so I don't get pregnant. They don't want me to have children — any more children.”

She continued, "This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life! I've worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two-to-three-year break and do what I want to do.”

Britney is the mother of sons Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. She has been dating Sam Asghari since 2016. Sam showed his support for the singer ahead of the hearing, posting a selfie in T-shirt shouting out the "Free Britney” movement.

Spears took her conservatorship case before a judge in downtown Los Angeles in a bid to end her father Jamie Spears’ control over the supersized bank account she has built as a pop star — and over every aspect of her life.

Jamie is the co-conservator, alongside Bessemer Trust, of his pop star daughter’s estate. He has denied any wrongdoing.