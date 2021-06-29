Speaking Out! Christina Aguilera Calls Treatment of Britney Spears ‘Devastating’ and ‘Unacceptable’

Twitter

Christina Aguilera isn’t staying silent over Britney Spears’ recent conservatorship hearing.

The singer made it clear on Twitter that she supports her former co-Mouseketeer and fellow pop princess, insisting “she deserves all of the freedom.”

Aguilera wrote, “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.”

She went on, “To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.”

“Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness,” Christina said.

The former “Voice” coach explained that while she is “not behind closed doors,” she wanted to “share from my heart what I’ve heard, read, and seen in the media.”

Christina reflected, “The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control.”

She closed with, “To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.”

Christina’s comments come days after another Mouseketeer, Justin Timberlake, shared his support for Spears.

Justin, who dated Britney years ago, tweeted, “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.”

He went on, “No one should ever be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for.”

Timberlake, who is married to Jessica Biel, continued, “Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live.”

Britney took her conservatorship case before a judge in downtown Los Angeles last Wednesday in a bid to end her father Jamie Spears’ control over the supersized bank account she has built as a pop star — and over every aspect of her life.

Jamie is the co-conservator, alongside Bessemer Trust, of his pop star daughter’s estate. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Spears testified live via Zoom. During her testimony, Britney made many startling claims, seeming to verify the worst fears of the online #FreeBritney movement.