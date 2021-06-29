Britney Spears Dances in a Bikini, Makes Sand Angels While on Vacation in Hawaii

Instagram

Britney Spears is giving fans an inside look at her Hawaii vacation!

The singer took to Instagram to share her adventures as she danced in a red bikini, made sand angels on the beach, and showed off the view from her balcony… all set to the tune of Portugal. The Man’s “Rebel Just for Kicks.”

She wrote in the caption, “Well damn … I did it again 😜 !!!! Maui part 2 😳🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!!! This footage is more current though … from YESTERDAY !!! I’m driving the cheapest car known to mankind but it’s pretty fun 🤪🤪🤪 … I like the sound of the ocean at night and I like hearing people laughing from my balcony … there’s a togetherness here and it’s endless !!! Here’s me playing in the dirt and making angels in the sand in the ocean 🌊🏝🐚 !!!! More to come … more to share … more to dream … more to hope for … and many more to pray for !!!! GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!!! Here’s to Maui 🌴🌅🏖 !!!!”

Spears also hit the gym with boyfriend Sam Asghari, who shared a video of Britney on the treadmill and Sam flexing. He wrote, “Team flex over here.”

The pair headed to Maui just after Britney took her conservatorship case before a judge last Wednesday in a bid to end her father Jamie Spears’ control over the supersized bank account she has built as a pop star — and over every aspect of her life.

Jamie is the co-conservator, alongside Bessemer Trust, of his pop star daughter’s estate. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Spears testified live via Zoom. During her testimony, Britney made many startling claims, seeming to verify the worst fears of the online #FreeBritney movement.

After her testimony, Jamie’s lawyer made a brief statement, saying, "Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and her sister very much.”

There has been tremendous support for Britney since the testimony and a poll by YouGov shows that support is bipartisan.

According to the data analytics firm, 74 percent of Biden voters supported the conservatorship being terminated, as well as 65 percent of Trump voters.

In fact, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) spoke out in support of Britney over the weekend.