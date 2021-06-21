Khloé Kardashian’s Plastic Surgery Confession — What Has She Had Done?

Getty

Khloé Kardashian is setting the record straight on all those plastic surgery rumors that have been plaguing her for years!

In part two of the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reunion, Kardashian revealed that she lost confidence in her body as the show got bigger. After being called “fugly” by critics, she started questioning herself, saying, “That's when I became hard on myself because I was like, 'Oh, this is how other people perceived me.’ I became insecure because of everyone else telling me."

Khloé eventually decided to undergo plastic surgery, but she said she has not had as many procedures as some may think! She noted, “For me, everyone says, 'Oh, my gosh, she's had her third face transplant,' but I've had one nose job. And everyone gets so upset, like, why don't I talk about it. No one's ever asked me."

While she’s tried some injections, Kardashian said she “responded horribly to Botox.”

Khloé also recalled an incident that left her feeling very insecure about her body. She said, “We did so many photo shoots where they would receive racks and racks of clothes and I was told by so many different stylists, I was given about two or three pieces of clothing, but not to worry because I would be in the background anyway.”

In April, Kardashian spoke out after an unedited bikini photo of herself surfaced online without her permission.

Discussing body image, Khloé wrote on Instagram, “Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered. The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point - and then shares it to the world - you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared - no matter who you are."

Kardashian also included a topless video of herself in just panties.

Khloé admitted, “The pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet other's standards of how I should look has been too much to bear."

Along with sharing what trolls write about her, Kardashian said, “I’m of course not asking for sympathy but I am asking to be acknowledged for being human.”