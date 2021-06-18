Sex Tapes, Divorce, and New Boyfriends? Kim Kardashian Spills the Tea in ‘KUWTW’ Reunion

Getty

On Thursday night’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reunion episode, Kim Kardashian reflected on her past mistakes!

Kim recalled her short 72-day marriage to basketball player Kris Humphries, who she was hesitant about marrying.

Before they tied the knot, Kim’s mom Kris Jenner tried to convince her not to marry Kris. Kim recounted, “What you said to me is: 'I'm going to put you in a car, no one will find you, just leave and I'll handle it. And I thought, 'Okay, we're filming this for a TV show. If I leave, I'm going to be known as the runaway bride forever and it's going to be a huge joke, and I think I just have cold feet.' So I was like, 'Okay, guys, it's just cold feet, I got this, it's cold feet, we're filming the show.'"

Kim revealed that she “felt pressured” to get married for the show.

Admitting she owes Kris an apology, Kim said, “I was so nervous to break up with someone. I handled it totally the wrong way. I fully broke up with him in the worst way and I couldn’t — I just didn’t know how to deal. I learned so much from it.”

When asked if she has attempted to apologize to Kris, Kim answered, “I tried to. I tried calling him for months.”

In 2015, Kardashian ran into Humphries at the Beverly Hills Hotel, but they did not exchange any pleasantries. She recalled, “I saw him and all of his friends got up from the table, we had the tables next to each other,” she said. “All of his friends got up and said hi to me and he literally just looked at me and like wouldn’t even speak to me.”

Does Kim think “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” would have been successful if her 2002 sex tape had not leaked? She commented, “Looking back, probably not. I think that everything happens for a reason, and I really try to, like, live like that. And every time there's, like, something and a crazy scandal that feels like you can't breathe and how are you going to get through this, it always is a lesson. Even if it's a private lesson, or even if it's just something that we didn't know we had to go through.”

As for how she’ll explain the tape to her kids, Kim said, “Luckily, I think that so many years have gone on, and so many things have happened positively, that it really erases that.”

“That is something that I have to live with for the rest of my life,” Kardashian stressed. “That is something that's, like, being held over my head. I try not to have any regrets, but it's probably the one thing that I wish didn't exist, and if I could erase any of the stupid things that I've done in life, that's probably it. And it's more so from being a mom than anything."

Kardashian also chose not to share her thoughts on why her marriage to Kanye West didn’t work out. She explained, “I honestly don't think I would even say it here on TV, but it was not like, one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision. And like, in no way would I want someone to think that I didn't give it my all, or not really try. You know, we have four kids. There's nothing that I think parents would want more than to see, or even kids want more, than to see their parents together. I grew up and I lived that myself."

While their marriage didn’t work out, Kim and Kanye have an “amazing co-parenting relationship.” She noted, “I respect him so much and you know, that was my friend first, first and foremost, for a long time, so I can't see that going away. I will forever be Kanye's biggest fan. He's the father of my kids, Kanye will always be family."

Since Kim is single, would she ever date a non-celebrity? She answered, “Yeah, absolutely. Just someone that I think would understand what this life is about, though. But I think what I was looking for and who I was, you know years ago is completely different than who I am today and I value privacy. And I just want something that's like, really real."

Kardashian has been linked to CNN’s Van Jones and Maluma. Setting the record straight, Kim said, “No, I'm not dating either one - not Van Jones, not Maluma. I've known him, I've seen him a few times, always in Miami, such a nice guy. So nice."

During the episode, Kris Jenner also weighed in on her past marriage with Bruce Jenner, who transitioned to Caitlyn Jenner in 2015. She said, “I think that we had a lot of really great years. I think that everything also is meant to be, and what was meant to be out of that relationship was Kendall and Kylie. So without that I wouldn't have 1/6 and 1/6 of my heart, sitting here, and that I'm so grateful for and feel like it was such a blessing."