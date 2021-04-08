Khloé Kardashian Breaks Her Silence on Gone-Viral Unfiltered Bikini Photo

Getty

Khloé Kardashian is speaking out!

Days ago, an unedited bikini photo of Kardashian surfaced online without her permission, and she sought to have it removed.

Discussing body image, Khloé wrote on Instagram, “Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered. The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point - and then shares it to the world - you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared - no matter who you are."

Kardashian also included a topless video of herself in just panties.

Khloé admitted, “The pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet other's standards of how I should look has been too much to bear."

Along with sharing what trolls write about her, Kardashian said, “I’m of course not asking for sympathy but I am asking to be acknowledged for being human.”

“I am not perfect but I promise you that I try everyday to live my life as honestly as possible and with empathy and kindness. It doesn’t mean that I have not made mistakes. But I’m not going to lie. It’s almost unbearable trying to live up to impossible standards that the public have all set for me,” Khloé continued. “For a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them everyday by the world.”

Kardashian noted that when she takes the criticism as motivation to get in shape and help others, she is told that she couldn’t have done it through “hard work” and “must have paid for it all.”

Khloé kept it real, saying, “You never quite get used to being judged and pulled apart and told how unattractive one is, but I will say if you hear anything enough then you will start to believe it. This is how I have been conditioned to feel, that I am not beautiful enough just being me."