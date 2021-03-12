Khloé Kardashian Disables Instagram Comments After Speculation About Her Face

Instagram

Reality star Khloé Kardashian isn’t interested in what people have to say about her looks.

The 36-year-old recently uploaded a video to promote her IPSY Glam Bag X Khloe collab and promote her beauty must-haves.

According to JustJared.com, commenters felt she looked different in the video and started asking if she had plastic surgery or was using filters.

Kardashian responded by turning off the comments.

The news comes just weeks after she took to Twitter to shut down comments about her fingers and feet.

In a campaign photo for Good American, meant to show off the brand’s Icon Pump, fans were distracted by how elongated some of Khloé’s extremities looked.

The online chatter gave KoKo a good laugh, and she addressed the photos in a series of tweets.

In one post, she wrote, “HA I’m cracking up! 4a few of those GA photos, we shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect. The closer the object is to camera they will get elongated. So in some of my photos my feet/fingers look incredibly long. Not to worry! I still have normal size hands/fingers.”