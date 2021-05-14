Heating Up? How Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are Fueling More Reconciliation Rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now hundreds of miles away from each other, but are they making an effort to stay in contact?

A source told People magazine, “[Jennifer] is in touch with Ben every day."

“They are making plans to see each other," the insider added. "Jennifer is still very excited about how things are going with Ben."

Lopez is working in Miami, where she was recently spotted doing promo for Coach.

Lopez is back in the same city as her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, but she’s “spending time with her kids in Miami.”

Another source claimed to Us Weekly that Rodriguez is “still holding out hope they can reconcile.”

On Thursday, Rodriguez took to Instagram to share a photo of his family dinner with his daughters Natasha and Ella.

What is interesting is there are several empty place mats in the photo, which has everyone wondering… were they for Jennifer and her twins?

It looks like J.Lo has moved on from A-Rod, with an insider claiming that she is “open to having a relationship” with Ben.