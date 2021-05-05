Prince Philip’s Official Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

Weeks after his death, Prince Philip’s official cause of death has been released.

According to his death certificate, obtained by The Daily Telegraph, Philip died from “old age.”

His death was certified by Sir Huw Thomas, who is the head of the royal medical household and physician to Queen Elizabeth II.

The outlet reported that the term “old age” is applicable to anyone who is over 80 and has a physician who has cared for them for a long period of time.

Thomas has been Philip and the Queen’s physician since 2014.

In April, Buckingham Palace confirmed Philip’s death at 99, writing, “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”