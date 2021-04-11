Queen Elizabeth II Doing 'Amazing' as She Copes with Prince Philip's Death

Getty Images

Members of the royal family are beginning to speak out in the aftermath of Prince Philip's death Friday — and they're reassuring the world that his 94-year-old widow, Queen Elizabeth II, is holding up well.

Us Weekly reports that Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Count and Countess of Wessex, paid a visit to the grieving matriarch on Saturday, after which they told The Sun, “It’s been a bit of a shock. However much one tries to prepare oneself for something like this it’s still a dreadful shock. And we’re still trying to come to terms with that. And it’s very, very sad.”

He also praised the worldwide tributes to Philip, calling the outpouring "fantastic."

“He might have been our father, grandfather, father-in-law," Edward continued, "but he meant so much to so many other people.”

Saying that Elizabeth is doing "amazing" in light of the sad news, the couple also noted that it is due in part to the Queen's duty to think "of others before herself."

Edward also remarked on hearing a "wave of affection for him and just those lovely stories" during their visit.

A grief-stricken Prince Charles spoke out on Saturday. The AP reported that Charles, speaking from his home of Highgrove in southeastern England, said, “My dear Papa was a very special person who I think, above all else, would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him. And from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that. It will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particularly sad time.”

It was a rare emotional display for the normally reserved man, who has also been socked with a high-profile family squabble that saw his younger son, Prince Harry, leave his royal duties to live in America with his wife Meghan Markle.