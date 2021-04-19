What Happened When Princes William & Harry Talked After Prince Philip’s Funeral?

Getty Images

On Saturday, all eyes were on Princes William and Harry at Prince Philip’s funeral.

While the brothers did not walk side by side in the processional, they did exchange a few words during the televised funeral held at St. George’s Chapel.

According to some lip readers, it appeared that William told Harry, “Yes, it was great, wasn’t it?” In response, Harry seemed to say, “It was as he wanted it.”

The Sun U.K. reports Harry met up with William and his dad Prince Charles for two hours after the funeral. Could they be mending the rift?

A source said, “It’s early days, but you’d hope this is exactly the first step Philip would have wished for.”

The three also mingled with family members at Windsor Castle’s Quadrangle.

“It is not known what was said behind closed doors and when the cameras were turned off, but it's unfathomable to think Megxit and Oprah did not come up,” an insider said. “Harry and William appeared cordial as the cameras rolled and that seemed to pave the way for Charles to join them when everyone had left.”