Together Again: Harry & William Spotted Side by Side Post-Funeral

Video still/BBC

In spite of the drama still swirling around brothers Prince William and Prince Harry in the aftermath of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview, the brothers appeared comfortable together seeing each other for the first time in over a year for their grandfather's funeral.

Though Harry and William did not march side by side in the funeral procession for Prince Philip, who died at 99 a week ago Friday, and were instead separated by their cousin, Peter Phillips, BBC and ITV cameras caught the brothers walking together with William's wife Kate Middleton after the service.

The brothers and Kate seemed to be chatting and at ease.