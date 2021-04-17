How Meghan Markle Paid Her Respects to Prince Philip from Afar

Getty Images

Though Meghan Markle did not attend Saturday's funeral service for her grandfather-in-law, Prince Philip, due to her pregnancy, People magazine reports she did find a deeply personal way to send her respects.

With husband Prince Harry and his brother Prince William seeing each other for the first time in over a year at the ceremony, Meghan honored Philip — who died at 99 on April 9 — by sending a wreath designed by Willow Crossley, her favorite florist.

The wreath included Acanthus mollis, the national flower of Greece, in honor of Philip's heritage, and eryngium, a type of sea holly that was meant to represent his honorable service in the Royal Marines during WWII.

The special wreath also used roses in honor of Prince Philip's birth month of June and campanula, which symbolizes love and gratitude.

Along with the wreath was a handwritten note from Meghan, whose contents we may never know.

Meghan was said to have watched the service live from the couple's Montecito, California, home on Saturday, where it would have begun at 7 a.m. local time.

The service was historically small for a royal due to COVID-19 precautions, with just 30 close family members and friends.

Harry's trip to the U.K. for the service marked his first since he and Meghan left their royal duties and moved to the U.S. It was also the first time the brothers had laid eyes upon each other following Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they addressed the pressures of royal life and accused an unnamed royal of fretting over the color of their unborn son's skin.

Harry and William had spoken since the controversial interview, but as reported by Gayle King, "those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation."

During the funeral itself, the brothers marched with their grandfather's casket — but were separated by their cousin, Peter Phillips.