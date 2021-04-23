Tiger Woods Posts First Pic After Terrifying Car Accident

Getty Images

Two months after his scary car crash, Tiger Woods posted a photo of himself on crutches.

Along with a pic of him smiling while standing next to his dog, Tiger wrote on Instagram, “My course is coming along faster than I am 😃. But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend.”

His February crash left him with severe leg injuries.

A recently released incident report obtained by “Extra” noted that Woods suffered more injuries than initially reported, including a “laceration to the lower front jaw” and “bruised right and left rib cage.”

The report also listed “fractured tibia and fibula” as well as a “possible right ankle injury.”

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Carlos Gonzalez observed in the report that Woods had an “open fracture, mid shaft on his right leg, below knee.”

Woods was rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

Days later, Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, which has a renowned orthopedic department that’s ranked number three in the nation.

On Woods’ Twitter, his rep added at the time, “Tiger has moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and received follow-up procedures on his injuries this morning. The procedures were successful, and he is now recovering and in good spirits. Tiger and his family want to thank you all for the wonderful support and messages they have received over the past few days.”

Woods is currently recovering in Florida. After the cause of his accident was determined to be excessive speed, he tweeted, “In the last few days, I received word from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that their investigation regarding my traffic accident back in February 23rd in Los Angeles has been completed and closed.

“I am so grateful to both of the good Samaritans who came to assist me and called 911. I am also thankful to the LASD Deputies and LA Firefight/Paramedics, especially LA Sheriff’s Deputy Carlos Gonzalez and LAFD Engine Co. #106 Fire Paramedics Smith and Gimenez for helping me so expertly at the scene and getting me safely to the hospital,” Tiger wrote.