Tiger Woods’ Car Crash Update: Why Authorities Aren’t Revealing Cause of Accident

Getty Images

A month after Tiger Woods’ terrifying car crash in Los Angeles, a cause has been determined.

On Wednesday, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed that the investigation has “concluded” but noted that the cause will not be revealed, due to privacy reasons.

During a media briefing, he told reporters, “We have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel... There's some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation so we're going to ask them if they waive the privacy and then we will be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident."

Villanueva did explain why he needed Tiger's permission to release the information.

Just weeks ago, TMZ reported that there new evidence showing Woods may not have done anything to decelerate his SUV in the moments after it left the road.

To reach this determination, investigators examined the vehicle, the crash site, data from the SUV's black box, and also video showing Woods before the accident, when he was caught on surveillance footage, according to the outlet.

No evidence indicates Woods was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and Woods has since told investigators he has no memory of the incident until he came to and first responders were nearly to him. L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told CNN, “At the hospital, he was asked about it by the investigators and he had no recollection of the crash itself.”

Tiger is currently recovering in Florida after undergoing surgery on his legs.

A source told People magazine, “Tiger is happy to be back home. He is still recovering and has some pain, but he is in good spirits."

“He is focused on his continued recovery. There is a rehabilitation plan that he is focused on. He knows he is very lucky to be alive," the insider continued. "He appreciates that he has access to great medical care. He has a great attitude and is just focused on his recovery."

Woods has reunited with his kids Sam, 13, and Charlie, 12. The insider elaborated, "He has spent some time with his kids.They stayed in touch while he was in the hospital, but he was excited to see them in person."

Tiger recently took to social media to share a health update. He tweeted, "Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.”